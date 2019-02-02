AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVEO. BidaskClub cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. National Securities cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $3.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of AVEO opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.14. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,755.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin sold 325,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $617,764.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,358,709 shares of company stock worth $4,272,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

