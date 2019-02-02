Autoweb Inc (AUTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce sales of $29.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoweb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Autoweb posted sales of $33.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year sales of $122.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.34 million to $122.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $124.63 million, with estimates ranging from $124.45 million to $124.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 78.46%. The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.74 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUTO. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Autoweb from $3.70 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Autoweb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

In related news, Director Matias De Tezanos bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $3.44 on Friday. Autoweb has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of -0.01.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

