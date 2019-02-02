Autoliv Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (ALV)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Mizuho restated an “in-line” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

NYSE ALV opened at $78.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $67.26 and a 52-week high of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 36.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,114,000 after purchasing an additional 164,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,616,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,114,000 after purchasing an additional 164,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 439,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

