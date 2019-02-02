AudioCodes (AUDC) versus Zoom Technologies (ZOOM) Critical Review

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) and Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

AudioCodes pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoom Technologies does not pay a dividend.

AudioCodes has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Technologies has a beta of 114.97, indicating that its stock price is 11,397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of AudioCodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Zoom Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AudioCodes and Zoom Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes 7.66% 18.10% 9.43% Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AudioCodes and Zoom Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes $176.22 million 2.27 $4.03 million N/A N/A Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AudioCodes has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AudioCodes and Zoom Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioCodes 0 1 2 0 2.67 Zoom Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

AudioCodes currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 38.85%. Given AudioCodes’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AudioCodes is more favorable than Zoom Technologies.

Summary

AudioCodes beats Zoom Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments; MobilityPLUS, a mobile VoIP solution; VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; Fax Server, a tool for managing inbound and outbound enterprise fax transmissions; SIP Phone Support, a value-added application for SBC and gateways; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products. It also provides planning, implementation, operations, and support services, as well as consulting and training services. The company primarily markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and sales representatives to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators and distributors, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Zoom Technologies Company Profile

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

