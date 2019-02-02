AU Optronics (AUO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Get AU Optronics alerts:

AUO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CLSA cut shares of AU Optronics from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE AUO opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AU Optronics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.06.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. AU Optronics had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AU Optronics will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUO. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in AU Optronics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 694,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 509,044 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 106.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 385,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 198,299 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,689,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 446,296 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 40.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 198,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 56,846 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AU Optronics (AUO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.