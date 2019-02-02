Attunity (ATTU) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 32786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Attunity had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million.

Several research analysts have commented on ATTU shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Attunity in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Attunity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Attunity by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 875,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 615,320 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Attunity by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 60,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Attunity by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,320 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of Attunity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Attunity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $463.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 1.99.

About Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU)

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

