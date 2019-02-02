Attunity (ATTU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Attunity had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.95%. Attunity updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:ATTU opened at $21.68 on Friday. Attunity has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $463.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 1.99.
A number of research firms recently commented on ATTU. BidaskClub upgraded Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Craig Hallum cut Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Attunity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.
About Attunity
Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.
