Attunity (ATTU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Attunity had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.95%. Attunity updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ATTU opened at $21.68 on Friday. Attunity has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $463.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Attunity alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ATTU. BidaskClub upgraded Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Craig Hallum cut Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Attunity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Attunity by 236.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 875,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 615,320 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Attunity by 10.5% during the third quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 60,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Attunity by 125.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,320 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in Attunity during the third quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Attunity during the third quarter valued at about $4,104,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Attunity (ATTU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/attunity-attu-announces-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-10-eps.html.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Attunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Attunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.