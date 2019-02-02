AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,001 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 2.3% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,905 shares during the period. BP PLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.5% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 914,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 213,826 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.0% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 101,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Tigress Financial upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank set a $32.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

