AT&T Inc. (T) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $184.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990,755 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,934,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $321,448,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 21.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,207,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

