Atossa Genetics (ATOS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Genetics in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of ATOS stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Atossa Genetics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.96.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atossa Genetics will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Genetics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 405.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,064 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.24% of Atossa Genetics worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

