Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,680 Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. Santander upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telefonica Brasil SA has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Telefonica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

