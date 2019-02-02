Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 654 Shares of International Paper Co (IP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in International Paper by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in International Paper by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 68,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Paper to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.08.

International Paper stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $430.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: “Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 654 Shares of International Paper Co (IP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/atlas-capital-advisors-llc-acquires-654-shares-of-international-paper-co-ip.html.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.