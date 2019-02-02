Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.20.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.62. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $656.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 14,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.