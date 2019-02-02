At Home Group Inc (HOME) Stake Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.68% of At Home Group worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 187.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,296 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 123.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after buying an additional 52,834 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 37.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOME opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.28. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.38 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HOME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,258.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Francis bought 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,751 shares of company stock worth $396,995. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

