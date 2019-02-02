Aston Bay Holdings Ltd (CVE:BAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 56000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aston Bay (BAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/aston-bay-bay-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-05-2.html.

Aston Bay Company Profile (CVE:BAY)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 134 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 414,538 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.