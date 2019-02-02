Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Xperi Corp (XPER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 752,622 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,619,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,603,000 after purchasing an additional 520,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xperi by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 236,563 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 221,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 218,646 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPER has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on Xperi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Xperi Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

