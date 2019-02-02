Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.32 Million in NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of NMI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 597,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 258,159 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.10.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

