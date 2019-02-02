Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Forward Air Co. (FWRD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 386,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,917,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,189,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

FWRD opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens cut shares of Forward Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

