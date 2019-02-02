AsiaCoin (AC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

AsiaCoin (CURRENCY:AC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. AsiaCoin has a market cap of $2.46 million and $0.00 worth of AsiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AsiaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AsiaCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000294 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin Coin Profile

AsiaCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. AsiaCoin’s total supply is 2,319,839,356 coins. AsiaCoin’s official website is www.thecoin.asia . AsiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AsiaCoin

AsiaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AsiaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AsiaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AsiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

