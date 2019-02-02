Ashford Inc. (AINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) will post $43.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashford’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.10 million to $44.94 million. Ashford posted sales of $29.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford will report full-year sales of $187.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.60 million to $189.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $203.21 million, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $203.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashford.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.89. The business had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Ashford from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINC opened at $64.42 on Friday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

