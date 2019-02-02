Arrow Electronics (ARW) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $75.33 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.62.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.87. 479,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 13,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $976,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $52,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,313,000 after acquiring an additional 370,095 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 577,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,609,000 after acquiring an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 115,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 80,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,153,000 after acquiring an additional 70,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,153,000 after acquiring an additional 70,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

