Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,291 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.15% of First Financial Bankshares worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,775,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,710,000 after acquiring an additional 342,394 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 445.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 156,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,569,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,245,000 after buying an additional 138,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,245,000 after buying an additional 138,088 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,726,000 after buying an additional 45,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $52.00 price objective on First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $61.77 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.18.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $97.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

