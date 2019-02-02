Aricoin (ARI) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Aricoin (CURRENCY:ARI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Aricoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Aricoin has a market cap of $41,230.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Aricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aricoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00012500 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00001532 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Aricoin

Aricoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2014. Aricoin’s total supply is 232,432,480 coins. Aricoin’s official Twitter account is @AricoinCurrency . Aricoin’s official website is aricoin.org

Buying and Selling Aricoin

Aricoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

