Argus Downgrades Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Hold

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.56.

Shares of DGX opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $116.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 415,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,596,000 after purchasing an additional 173,400 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

