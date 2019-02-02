Argus Downgrades Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Hold

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.56.
Shares of DGX opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $116.49.
About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.
Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.