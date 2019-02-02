Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Zoetis worth $27,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,653,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,546,000 after buying an additional 522,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,947,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,353,000 after purchasing an additional 293,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,947,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,353,000 after purchasing an additional 293,614 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,374,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,345,000 after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,692,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,302,000 after purchasing an additional 119,154 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $521,911.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,044.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 3,205 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $300,436.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,056.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,636 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,351 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.53.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

