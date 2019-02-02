Ardevora Asset Management LLP Boosts Position in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Carnival were worth $23,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Carnival by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Carnival by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carnival by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $119,698.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stein Kruse sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $364,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carnival from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Carnival from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Carnival from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised Carnival from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.01.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

