Aqua America (WTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood restated their buy rating on shares of Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

“We reiterate our Outperform rating, with our $43 target based on our regulatory valuation system, which grants WTR a premium for its concentrated exposure to #1 ranked Pennsylvania (for details on our valuation methodology, see our state regulatory rankings report dated 10/8/2018).”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a $35.00 target price on Aqua America and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Aqua America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aqua America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 target price on Aqua America and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Aqua America stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Aqua America has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aqua America will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 25,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.86 per share, with a total value of $835,334.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Schuller purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.96 per share, with a total value of $100,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,007.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aqua America by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

