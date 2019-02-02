AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 46.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,227 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth $170,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 631.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 616,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/aqr-capital-management-llc-lowers-position-in-pulse-biosciences-inc-plse.html.

Pulse Biosciences Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in oncology, dermatology/aesthetics, minimally invasive, and veterinary applications.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.