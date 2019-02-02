AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,025 Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,025 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $36.53 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROCK shares. ValuEngine lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

