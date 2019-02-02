AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,025 Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,025 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $36.53 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROCK shares. ValuEngine lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
