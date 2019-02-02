Aptiv (APTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 37.18%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $78.02 on Friday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.82.

In other Aptiv news, insider Kevin P. Clark acquired 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.43 per share, for a total transaction of $762,633.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Aptiv by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

