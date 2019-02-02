Apple Inc. (AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.52 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 51.09%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Spinnaker Trust” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/apple-inc-aapl-holdings-lowered-by-spinnaker-trust.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.