Apple Inc. (AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.52 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 51.09%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
