Apple (AAPL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $185.00. The stock had previously closed at $167.25, but opened at $165.25. Apple shares last traded at $167.86, with a volume of 21185587 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Apple to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.66.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its position in Apple by 418.7% during the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 38,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Apple by 91.5% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 155,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 74,349 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Apple by 7.3% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 25,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Apple by 6.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $812.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 51.09% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

