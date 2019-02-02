Apollo Investment (AINV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.79.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.04 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 103,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 547,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 141,704 shares during the period.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

