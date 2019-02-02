Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Hillman Co. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 944,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 267,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 234,324 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,581,597.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,162,724 shares of company stock worth $80,450,256. 4.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APO opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $36.77.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of ($114.89) million during the quarter. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -876.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $43.00 target price on Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

