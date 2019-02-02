Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Apollo Global Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 127.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

APO stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.29). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of ($114.89) million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $43.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 72,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,060,103.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,162,724 shares of company stock worth $80,450,256. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

