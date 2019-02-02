Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Insider Sells $91,394.56 in Stock

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $91,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.71. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $3.00. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 92.50% and a return on equity of 55.25%. The company had revenue of $242.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

