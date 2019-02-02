Apache Co. (APA) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Apache by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,601,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,887,812,000 after buying an additional 415,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apache by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,545,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,696,000 after buying an additional 901,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,481,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,278,000 after buying an additional 955,266 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apache by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,805,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,077,000 after buying an additional 46,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apache by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,064,000 after buying an additional 197,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Apache’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Apache to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apache from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

