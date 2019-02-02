AO World (AO) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

AO World (LON:AO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of AO World in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

LON:AO opened at GBX 114 ($1.49) on Thursday. AO World has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 154.40 ($2.02).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

