Andesa Financial Management Inc. Takes $460,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,052,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 6,582,167.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,964,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,332,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964,423 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $629,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,786 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,581,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $431,827,000 after buying an additional 917,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,657,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $277,205,000 after buying an additional 63,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $197.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.35.

NYSE:MCD opened at $176.72 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $146.84 and a fifty-two week high of $190.88. The stock has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 106.50% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

