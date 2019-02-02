Analyzing MAXIMUS (MMS) & Farfetch (FTCH)

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MAXIMUS and Farfetch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS $2.39 billion 1.87 $220.75 million $3.40 20.64 Farfetch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MAXIMUS has higher revenue and earnings than Farfetch.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of MAXIMUS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of MAXIMUS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MAXIMUS pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Farfetch does not pay a dividend. MAXIMUS pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MAXIMUS and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS 0 2 0 0 2.00 Farfetch 0 2 6 0 2.75

MAXIMUS presently has a consensus price target of $72.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.10%. Farfetch has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.40%. Given Farfetch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than MAXIMUS.

Profitability

This table compares MAXIMUS and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS 9.23% 20.23% 14.97% Farfetch N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MAXIMUS beats Farfetch on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews. This segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and renewal; document and record management; payment processing and administration; and digital eHealth and wellbeing solutions. It also provides independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessment; occupational health clinical assessment; specialized consulting; and centralized multilingual customer contact centers and multichannel self-service options for enrollment. The company's U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; and Medicare and Medicaid appeals, and program eligibility appeals. It also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The company's Human Services segment offers national, state, provincial, and local human services agencies, as well as various BPS and related consulting services. It also provides management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves on May 15, 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

