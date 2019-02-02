Analyzing Equitable Financial (EQFN) and Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

Equitable Financial (NASDAQ:EQFN) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equitable Financial and Riverview Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Riverview Bancorp $55.96 million 3.04 $10.24 million $0.53 14.23

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Equitable Financial and Riverview Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riverview Bancorp has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.26%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and Riverview Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A N/A N/A Riverview Bancorp 27.05% 13.42% 1.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Equitable Financial does not pay a dividend. Riverview Bancorp pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Equitable Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, Vancouver, and Longview, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

