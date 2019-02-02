Analyzing BNP PARIBAS/S (BNPQY) and Banco Santander (SAN)

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BNP PARIBAS/S and Banco Santander’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP PARIBAS/S $55.61 billion 1.05 $8.77 billion $3.90 6.02 Banco Santander $57.19 billion 1.31 $7.48 billion $0.55 8.47

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banco Santander. BNP PARIBAS/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BNP PARIBAS/S has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BNP PARIBAS/S pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. BNP PARIBAS/S pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. BNP PARIBAS/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares BNP PARIBAS/S and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP PARIBAS/S 17.36% 9.75% 0.46% Banco Santander 16.13% 7.58% 0.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BNP PARIBAS/S and Banco Santander, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP PARIBAS/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banco Santander 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Banco Santander beats BNP PARIBAS/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. The company also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brand names; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, it offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products. The company also provides cash management, trade finance, custody and securities, and securitization services; corporate loans; capital market products; and syndicated corporate finance services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, and investment banking activities; fixed income and equity derivatives; trading and hedging derivatives; and brokerage of equities. Further, the company offers asset management, private banking, and processing services, as well as mobile and online banking services. It operates through a network of 13,697 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

