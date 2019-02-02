Analysts Set Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Price Target at $105.86

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.86.

A number of research firms have commented on THO. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

THO stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.39). Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $350,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,409,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,409,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in Thor Industries by 28.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,330,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,738,000 after acquiring an additional 747,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,282,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Thor Industries by 389.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,931,000 after acquiring an additional 883,589 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

