Analysts Set Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) PT at $14.00

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PVG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 21st.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midas Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,231,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 105,554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,232,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 228,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 129,516 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.