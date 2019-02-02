Analysts Set Fabrinet (FN) Target Price at $53.17

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

A number of analysts have commented on FN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fabrinet to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

FN opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. Fabrinet has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $58.24.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.28 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 6.54%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 33,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,740,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $1,581,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,818. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,635,323. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 52.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,288,000 after acquiring an additional 375,901 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 156.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 343,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,826,000 after acquiring an additional 215,696 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 32.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 122,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 8.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,597,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,895,000 after acquiring an additional 119,906 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

