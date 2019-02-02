Analysts Set Expectations for Mogo Finance Technology Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (MOGO)

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of MOGO opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Mogo Finance Technology has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 million and a PE ratio of -3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 39.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,609.72%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mogo Finance Technology stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 147,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.64% of Mogo Finance Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution.

