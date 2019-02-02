Analysts Set Cigna Holding Co (CI) PT at $231.95

Cigna Holding Co (NYSE:CI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, Director William D. Zollars sold 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $42,378.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $605,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 56,965 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Cigna by 361.8% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock opened at $194.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna has a twelve month low of $163.02 and a twelve month high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.