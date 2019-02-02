Analysts Set Airbus SE (AIR) Target Price at $118.88

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €118.88 ($138.24).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Societe Generale set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

