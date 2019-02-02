Analysts Set $2.73 Target Price for Cinedigm Corp (CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.73 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cinedigm an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIDM. Dawson James began coverage on Cinedigm in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cinedigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CIDM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,222. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $36.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Analysts forecast that Cinedigm will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cinedigm stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,283 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.45% of Cinedigm worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

