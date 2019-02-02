Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.43. Texas Roadhouse also posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, President Scott Matthew Colosi sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $426,166.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,179,000 after buying an additional 672,768 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 43.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,400,000 after buying an additional 301,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,042,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,675,000 after buying an additional 284,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,042,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,675,000 after buying an additional 284,604 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 435.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,064,000 after buying an additional 141,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.78. 831,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,496. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of October 29, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 575 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

